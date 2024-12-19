MetaZero 價格 (MZERO)
今天 MetaZero (MZERO) 的實時價格爲 0.03222314 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.22M USD。MZERO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MetaZero 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 97.45K USD
- MetaZero 當天價格變化爲 +3.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MZERO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MZERO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MetaZero 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00107217。
在過去30天內，MetaZero 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0123785321。
在過去60天內，MetaZero 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0263787807。
在過去90天內，MetaZero 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.019723429596257684。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00107217
|+3.44%
|30天
|$ +0.0123785321
|+38.42%
|60天
|$ +0.0263787807
|+81.86%
|90天
|$ +0.019723429596257684
|+157.79%
MetaZero 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.14%
+3.44%
-15.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MetaZero is poised to transform gaming assets from mere gaming collectibles to investment vehicles. Our mission is to unlock the economic potential of these gaming assets, making them accessible and tradable as Synthetic RWA Omnichain tokens on the blockchain. The estimated market value of just the CS:GO gaming assets exceeds $3.5 billion, and MetaZero is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this and other opportunities. Synthetic RWA Tokenization Wrapping Gaming Assets: At MetaZero, we will encapsulate gaming assets as OFTs and ONFTs leveraging LayerZero's tech, ensuring their authenticity and scarcity. This process creates synthetic RWAs, turning them into tangible investment vehicles. Market Accessibility: By tokenizing these assets, we break down barriers that have traditionally kept them within gaming communities for only gaming purposes, opening them up to a broader spectrum of investors for speculation. Bridging: Leveraging LayerZero's omnichain messaging protocol, we're crafting an innovative extension towards real gaming markets. Opportunities Speculation Vehicle: Recognizing the significant trading volume and value of certain gaming assets, MetaZero aims to provide a platform for investors to speculate on these digital assets, much like TradeFi or crypto assets. Democratization of Asset Investment: Our platform will enable users to engage in the investment and trading of these high-value gaming assets, previously accessible only to a niche market. Omnichain Integration Catalyst: $MZERO will act as a tunnel for communication between the traditional digital world and the omnichain future, capturing the value of in and outbound asset migration and management.
