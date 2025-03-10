MetaTrace 價格 (TRC)
今天 MetaTrace (TRC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 176.58K USD。TRC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MetaTrace 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 53.33K USD
- MetaTrace 當天價格變化爲 -4.36%
- 其循環供應量爲 355.51M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MetaTrace 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MetaTrace 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MetaTrace 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MetaTrace 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.36%
|30天
|$ 0
|-90.68%
|60天
|$ 0
|-94.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MetaTrace 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
-4.36%
-19.64%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What is MetaTrace? MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies. It is based on augmented reality technology, which offers users a unique gaming experience and an easy immersion into the world of Web3 technologies. Project team is diligently working on creating a platform that will allow each player to realize their ideas and become the creator of their own adventures. The application is developed by professionals with experience working in top gaming studios: Niantic (Pokemon Go), Wargaming (World of Tanks), Kama Games, Game Insight, and others. The virtual map of MetaTrace is a replica of the real world, reflecting our entire globe. Every step you take in the real world impacts the events occurring within the game. Your physical activity is reflected in the game space, and your avatar accurately replicates your movements. Explore the space and find rewards in Boxes. Each box contains ACE tokens, various NFTs for participating in mini-games. ## What is MetaTrace's mission? Project's team primary mission is to inspire and motivate millions of people to have more contact with the real world and engage in physical activity every day. MetaTrace believes that they can introduce players to the world around them in a new way, help them broaden their horizons, meet people, and explore new locations. Collect digital artifacts within your city and interact with other players, forge friendships, and exchange resources in MetaTrace. MetaTrace is not inventing new "utopian" metaverses and virtual worlds; instead, project team enhances the real world with interactive elements using Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. This allows players to feel each challenge more intensely, meet with friends more often, and actively develop beyond the game. MetaTrace also set an ambitious goal for themselves: to introduce tens of millions of users to the world of Web3 technologies. ## What are principles of MetaTrace? - Engaging and understandable gameplay is the primary focus of the project team. - Qualitative Free-to-play, freedom for players to choose their own game format, and the possibility to use NFTs for advanced users. - The stability of the game economy always takes precedence over scaling and profitability. - Transparency and attention to communication with players. It is important for us to be open with our community and improve the product based on user feedback. All information about the project, as well as the team, is publicly available. - Forming prize pools for players through a clear business model. - Simplicity and accessibility of Web3 solutions in the game, convenience for beginners. - The security of each user's personal data. - Active blocking of farming and combat against it in the game. ## What are advantages of MetaTrace? Decentralization We offer you a complete control over your gaming assets. Thanks to NFT technology, every item, character, or artifact you own in MetaTrace becomes unique and irreplaceable. You can be confident that no one can counterfeit, alter, or steal your assets. This gives you complete freedom to own, trade, and collect NFTs. Communication A unique experience of interacting with other players. You will be able to communicate, unite, compete, and collaborate with players from all over the world. Our platform provides safe and transparent transactions, allowing you to confidently interact with other players and trust them. You can create teams, exchange assets, and jointly explore the virtual world. Rewards You can earn cryptocurrency for gaming achievements. Your talent, skill, luck, experience, and game knowledge become the foundation for receiving rewards. You can sell your unique gaming assets or offer services to other players. We stimulate and encourage the community's contribution to creating a stable economic system. Stability We are building a truly stable and fundamental economic system that has incorporated the most successful ways of monetization, reward distribution, onboarding, and other aspects. As you dive into our project and develop your profile, you can be confident in the project's longevity and robustness. Technology scalability Explore the real world at the intersection of technologies. Today, you use our map, a copy of the world, for orientation in the game, "tomorrow" it could be augmented reality glasses. Become the most experienced among the players and you will be amazed by the opportunities that will open up for you in the future. Our platform is constantly updated and evolves, offering the latest technological developments and content consumption during gaming adventures.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TRC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 TRC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 TRC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 TRC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 TRC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 TRC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 TRC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 TRC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 TRC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 TRC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 TRC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 TRC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 TRC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 TRC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 TRC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 TRC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 TRC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 TRC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 TRC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRC 兌換 MXN
$--