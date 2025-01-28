Metaland Shares 圖標

Metaland Shares 價格 (MLS)

USD

Metaland Shares (MLS) 實時價格圖表

--
----
0.00%(1D)

今天 Metaland Shares (MLS) 的價格

今天 Metaland Shares (MLS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MLS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Metaland Shares 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.85K USD
- Metaland Shares 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 MLS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MLS 價格信息的首選平臺。

Metaland Shares (MLS) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Metaland Shares 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，Metaland Shares 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，Metaland Shares 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，Metaland Shares 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0--
30天$ 0-72.81%
60天$ 0-73.07%
90天$ 0--

Metaland Shares (MLS) 價格分析

Metaland Shares 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.1
$ 1.1$ 1.1

--

--

0.00%

Metaland Shares (MLS) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 10.85K
$ 10.85K$ 10.85K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是Metaland Shares (MLS)

What is WinGoal? WinGoal is the first Web3.0 Decentralized App bringing the FIFA World Cup from Web2.0 to Web3.0. WinGoal = World Cup Soccer Gaming & Real-Time Predictions + Reality Sports + Live Match Streaming. WinGoal is built on Polygon and powered by the Unity Engine and Opta. (World Leaders in Sport Data - optasports.com） WinGoal & World Cup WinGoal is made for soccer and World Cup enthusiasts: Watching Live matches, participating in real-time predictions and playing soccer in real-life and online. How to WinGoal? With the upcoming World Cup, WinGoal connects online Soccer Gaming & Real-Time Predictions with Reality Sports & Fitness, while allowing players to earn crypto. WinGoal has partnered with Opta - generating real-time World Cup data feeds that will reflect LIVE on NFT soccer characters, thereby making all World Cup data available on-chain. WinGoal is Free-To-Play with no barriers to entry. Players will earn soccer-themed tokens as rewards. Participate in Burn-To-Earn, via Sports , and in Win-To-Earn-More, via Competitive Gaming and World Cup Predictions in real-time! WinGoal-nomics = Free-To-Play + Burn-To-Earn + Win-To-Earn-More!

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Metaland Shares (MLS) 資源

白皮書
官網

大家還在問：關於 Metaland Shares (MLS) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

MLS 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 MLS 兌換 AUD
A$--
1 MLS 兌換 GBP
--
1 MLS 兌換 EUR
--
1 MLS 兌換 USD
$--
1 MLS 兌換 MYR
RM--
1 MLS 兌換 TRY
--
1 MLS 兌換 JPY
¥--
1 MLS 兌換 RUB
--
1 MLS 兌換 INR
--
1 MLS 兌換 IDR
Rp--
1 MLS 兌換 PHP
--
1 MLS 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
1 MLS 兌換 BRL
R$--
1 MLS 兌換 CAD
C$--
1 MLS 兌換 BDT
--
1 MLS 兌換 NGN
--
1 MLS 兌換 UAH
--
1 MLS 兌換 VES
Bs--
1 MLS 兌換 PKR
Rs--
1 MLS 兌換 KZT
--
1 MLS 兌換 THB
฿--
1 MLS 兌換 TWD
NT$--
1 MLS 兌換 CHF
Fr--
1 MLS 兌換 HKD
HK$--
1 MLS 兌換 MAD
.د.م--