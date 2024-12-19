Metal Dollar 價格 (XMD)
今天 Metal Dollar (XMD) 的實時價格爲 0.99957 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 836.20K USD。XMD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Metal Dollar 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.74M USD
- Metal Dollar 當天價格變化爲 +0.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 836.56K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XMD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XMD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Metal Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00183757。
在過去30天內，Metal Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0016478911。
在過去60天內，Metal Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0029012519。
在過去90天內，Metal Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0009261237927662。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00183757
|+0.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0016478911
|-0.16%
|60天
|$ +0.0029012519
|+0.29%
|90天
|$ +0.0009261237927662
|+0.09%
Metal Dollar 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
+0.18%
-0.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability. What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction. History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps. What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
