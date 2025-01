什麼是MetaDoge BSC (METADOGE)

MetaDoge is a dog universe based on the concept of the metaverse. MetaDoge is a crypto meme token based on the concept of the metaverse, where users own and control their own digital identity and assets in a decentralized, open-source environment. By holding MetaDoge tokens, users can explore the universe of dogs and collect digital dog-themed assets. MetaDoge also provides a secure environment for trading virtual items such as rare breeds of dogs or custom designed artwork. The community rewards network also allows users to earn rewards for activities such as voting or posting on social media. The goal is to create a fun, exciting world where people can meet, trade, and play together as dogs in an ever-evolving universe.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

MetaDoge BSC (METADOGE) 資源 白皮書 官網