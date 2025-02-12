Metacraft 價格 (MCT)
今天 Metacraft (MCT) 的實時價格爲 0.514433 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MCT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Metacraft 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.88K USD
- Metacraft 當天價格變化爲 +0.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MCT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MCT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Metacraft 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00415562。
在過去30天內，Metacraft 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1409430158。
在過去60天內，Metacraft 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2512770623。
在過去90天內，Metacraft 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.725433574238507。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00415562
|+0.81%
|30天
|$ -0.1409430158
|-27.39%
|60天
|$ -0.2512770623
|-48.84%
|90天
|$ -0.725433574238507
|-58.50%
Metacraft 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+0.81%
-6.51%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. In the future, MetaCraft will fork to create a meta universe game. For example: mapping on public chains such as BSC and ETH, allowing players to play on any chain; introducing social attributes to give each player a unique NFT identity. The game’s story, background, settings, newly added quest characters, and multiple open endings will all be jointly formulated by community members. When MetaCraft develops to a certain scale, we will visualize the game by adding a variety of animations and scenes, and MetaCraft will become an amazing production. In the fantasy world of swords and magic, many races peaceful lives in the mainland, until that day, a city appears in the sky, people call it to - Skycity. With the emergence of Sky City, there have been many caves on the mainland, and there is a treasure of the excitement of the adventurers and the murder of the people. The legendary, Sky City has the largest treasure and the strongest monster-dragon. Where did Sky City come from? What is the biggest treasure? Does the dragon really exist? Brave adventurers, build a unique NFT role to explore their own unique NFT characters.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MCT 兌換 AUD
A$0.81794847
|1 MCT 兌換 GBP
￡0.4115464
|1 MCT 兌換 EUR
€0.49385568
|1 MCT 兌換 USD
$0.514433
|1 MCT 兌換 MYR
RM2.29437118
|1 MCT 兌換 TRY
₺18.5710313
|1 MCT 兌換 JPY
¥79.00662014
|1 MCT 兌換 RUB
₽48.53160922
|1 MCT 兌換 INR
₹44.67850605
|1 MCT 兌換 IDR
Rp8,433.32651952
|1 MCT 兌換 PHP
₱29.92456761
|1 MCT 兌換 EGP
￡E.26.07146444
|1 MCT 兌換 BRL
R$2.96313408
|1 MCT 兌換 CAD
C$0.73049486
|1 MCT 兌換 BDT
৳62.27211465
|1 MCT 兌換 NGN
₦772.4211495
|1 MCT 兌換 UAH
₴21.44671177
|1 MCT 兌換 VES
Bs30.86598
|1 MCT 兌換 PKR
Rs143.53195133
|1 MCT 兌換 KZT
₸259.41827324
|1 MCT 兌換 THB
฿17.5421653
|1 MCT 兌換 TWD
NT$16.89397972
|1 MCT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.46813403
|1 MCT 兌換 HKD
HK$4.00228874
|1 MCT 兌換 MAD
.د.م5.14947433