MetaBeat 價格 ($BEAT)
今天 MetaBeat ($BEAT) 的實時價格爲 0.00256671 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.34M USD。$BEAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MetaBeat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 160.42K USD
- MetaBeat 當天價格變化爲 -2.50%
- 其循環供應量爲 520.02M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $BEAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $BEAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MetaBeat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MetaBeat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000033426。
在過去60天內，MetaBeat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0011098751。
在過去90天內，MetaBeat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000776059528492894。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.50%
|30天
|$ +0.0000033426
|+0.13%
|60天
|$ +0.0011098751
|+43.24%
|90天
|$ +0.000776059528492894
|+43.34%
MetaBeat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.69%
-2.50%
-13.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is MetaBeat: METABEAT is an incentivization community platform, created in South Korea, based on NFT music blockchain technology. On METABEAT, Creators/Artists and Fans grow as partners through engagements and rewards. MetaBeat has created a leading copyright bounded NFT platform that empowers the relationship between creators/artists and Fans. By creating their own social economy, Fans can now convert their Fan activities into something bigger than a hobby. MetaBeat platform services: MetaBeat consists of 4 essential services; Drops, Mingle, Shout Out, and Marketplace. Drops: Fans receive their share of the royalties generated from their IP ownerships. Through DROPS, fans have direct access to own a piece of music IP, amongst many other creative projects, from their favorite creators/artists through NFT auctions. Mingle: With MINGLE, fans can stake their $BEAT tokens without a direct purchase of NFT to support their artists and receive rewards. They increase their $BEAT tokens by participating in Mingles of their favorite artists and build their MINGLE portfolio. Whether it’s a big or small show of support, they can control how much they’d like to stake and when. Shout Out: With SHOUT OUT, fans will be getting tokenized rewards for what they’ve already been doing this entire time, fan activities. When they register their personal social media accounts into the MetaBeat platform, MetaBeat’s Shout_Out Bot will calculate their rewards based on engagement. Fans can also continue receiving $BEAT Tokens by participating in all the missions and challenges that will be launched within the platform. Marketplace: On MetaBeat’s MARKETPLACE, fans will be able to trade their already acquired MetaBeat NFTs with other users, giving them more opportunities to be a part of their favorite creator/artist’s NFTs. Also in the Marketplace, Fanart can become validated NFTs, which can then be sold and traded within the platform, using $BEAT.
