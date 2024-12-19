Meta Monopoly 價格 (MONOPOLY)
今天 Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY) 的實時價格爲 0.00695262 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.95M USD。MONOPOLY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Meta Monopoly 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 122.54K USD
- Meta Monopoly 當天價格變化爲 -23.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MONOPOLY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MONOPOLY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Meta Monopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002194818777515106。
在過去30天內，Meta Monopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0097722237。
在過去60天內，Meta Monopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0038372267。
在過去90天內，Meta Monopoly 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001170229550825572。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002194818777515106
|-23.99%
|30天
|$ +0.0097722237
|+140.55%
|60天
|$ +0.0038372267
|+55.19%
|90天
|$ -0.001170229550825572
|-14.40%
Meta Monopoly 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.48%
-23.99%
+224.80%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
