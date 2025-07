Meridian MST(MST)資訊

We offer a decentralized, native stablecoin designed for smaller chains, providing them with a means to avoid external risks. Our stablecoin protocol is a direct fork of Liquity, and $MST serves as the secondary token in the Meridian ecosystem, accumulating all protocol fees for its stakeholders. Utilizing our stablecoin, we have developed a suite of products, including Meridian Trade and Lend, which are forks of GMX and Aave, respectively.