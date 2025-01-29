Mentat 價格 (SPICE)
今天 Mentat (SPICE) 的實時價格爲 0.00754095 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.54M USD。SPICE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mentat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 36.86M USD
- Mentat 當天價格變化爲 -72.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SPICE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SPICE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mentat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.020325032118036795。
在過去30天內，Mentat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Mentat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Mentat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.020325032118036795
|-72.93%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mentat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-24.80%
-72.93%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Mentat is a crypto intelligence engine built to power Web3 agentic frameworks and consumer applications. It empowers users and apps to effortlessly access blockchain data, supporting tasks ranging from basic insights to advanced research and complex multi-step analysis. Mentat combines agentic planning with comprehensive access to DeFi protocols, market data, and cross-chain services; our platform can autonomously synthesize large volumes of real-time information. It handles everything from granular tasks like parsing transaction histories and evaluating token distributions to more complex behaviors like running liquidity pool analyses. In the future, we will build out support for higher-level on-chain operations such as detecting security vulnerabilities in smart contracts, executing sophisticated DeFi activities, or coordinating and optimizing on-chain governance proposals. The result is a uniquely powerful system that democratizes advanced blockchain reasoning—empowering anyone, from casual investors to engineers, to make data-driven decisions and build the next generation of AI-enabled, decentralized applications without wrestling with technical complexity. The breakthrough we are introducing hinges on a new class of AI systems often referred to as reasoning models. These models—pioneered by major research labs and now rapidly adopted by the broader AI community—possess the ability to parse text instructions, translate them into executable commands, and intelligently chain multiple tools together to complete complex tasks. They move beyond simple “question and answer” interactions and can orchestrate entire workflows. This shift represents a generational leap from conventional language models to agentic AI systems capable of long-term planning and contextual tool usage. In essence, they do not just respond with “what” is needed; they also determine “how” to accomplish it by selecting and orchestrating the appropriate tools. Think of them as the brains behind the next wave of automation—capable of analyzing on-chain data, running calculations, generating visualizations, and conducting simulations in an adaptive, goal-oriented manner.
