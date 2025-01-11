什麼是Meng Chong (MENG)

Memecoin for the most viral bunny on TikTok. Say hello to the fluffiest star of the crypto world: $MENG, the bunny that stole hearts on TikTok and beyond! With a tongue that could disarm even the grumpiest crypto bears, $MENG is more than a coin. It’s a movement of joy, cuteness, and community. Why settle for ordinary when you can hop into a world powered by pure adorableness? $MENG is here to remind us all that even in the fast-paced world of crypto, there’s always time to stop, smile, and share a laugh. Join the $MENG family today and be part of the most charming critter haven on Solana. Together, let’s make the fluffiest coin go to the moon… one hop at a time! When $MENG hops, we all hop.

Meng Chong (MENG) 資源 官網