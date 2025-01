什麼是MEMEVENGERS (MMVG)

MEMEVENGERS (MMVG) is a group Meme token composed of various memes, and aims to implement the Web3 Memeverse in which Meme's fandom distributes profits fairly through activities. Memeverse's Avengers are the motif, and an ecosystem for Meme fandoms is built through a staking service that extends not only to MMVG token holders but also to other MEME token holders such as DOGE and PEPE belonging to MEMEVENGERS. Through this, you can discover Meme Tokens that can potentially become heroes, participate in operations in an ecosystem that combines Metaverse and Governance (DAO) through NFTs, and earn rewards for them.

