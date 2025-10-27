Memerot aims to close the gap and help creators build stronger communities, tap into new audiences and earn passive income from their viral content. For too long the TikTok vibrant community, creators and their virality have been cleaved from crypto. Therefore, we wanted to help creators and community members expand their culture and mindshare through tokenising viral content. Basically, Memerot is a Tiktok token launcher that tokenizes virality. Users can create meme tokens by simply commenting under a TikTok video. It allows anyone to generate and own a token by engaging directly with content. By creating a token tied to a TikTok video, both the scouter (commenter) and the creator (video author) benefit from the attention it generates — turning views into value. It really is as simple as that. No coding. No developer expertise. No crypto wallets. Just tokenising virality. In order to incentivise this ideology shift and help close the market gap, we’ve designed an incentives model that rewards the main actors of our flywheel and also ensure a deflationary mechanism for the $MEMEROT token.

Memerot aims to close the gap and help creators build stronger communities, tap into new audiences and earn passive income from their viral content. For too long the TikTok vibrant community, creators and their virality have been cleaved from crypto. Therefore, we wanted to help creators and community members expand their culture and mindshare through tokenising viral content. Basically, Memerot is a Tiktok token launcher that tokenizes virality. Users can create meme tokens by simply commenting under a TikTok video. It allows anyone to generate and own a token by engaging directly with content. By creating a token tied to a TikTok video, both the scouter (commenter) and the creator (video author) benefit from the attention it generates — turning views into value. It really is as simple as that. No coding. No developer expertise. No crypto wallets. Just tokenising virality. In order to incentivise this ideology shift and help close the market gap, we’ve designed an incentives model that rewards the main actors of our flywheel and also ensure a deflationary mechanism for the $MEMEROT token.