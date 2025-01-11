Medicalchain 價格 (MTN)
今天 Medicalchain (MTN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 85.51K USD。MTN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Medicalchain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 59.64 USD
- Medicalchain 當天價格變化爲 -1.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 231.53M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MTN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MTN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Medicalchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Medicalchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Medicalchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Medicalchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|-41.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Medicalchain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.03%
-1.54%
-15.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. The different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and health insurers can request permission to access a patient’s record to serve their purpose and record transactions on the distributed ledger. Medicalchain provides solutions to today’s health record problems. The platform is built to securely store and share electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users we can leverage countless industry synergies. Medicalchain is building a platform for secure storage and utilization of electronic health records on the blockchain. The company is also building a telemedicine platform to allow users to directly connect with healthcare professionals, share their records and get consultations, second opinions, online through a secure channel.The company was originally founded in February 2016 to provide a software solution inside hospitals. The solution is known as ‘Discharge Summary’ and it uses a workflow tool to accurately write an assessment of a patient as they are being discharged from surgery or a long hospital visit. The software is currently being used by hospitals in UK and the team decided to extend this project and go further with Medicalchain. Medicalchain wants people to have access to their health records everywhere. Today, you can travel far and wide and you will have access to your phone, contacts, photos, files, bank accounts but not your health records - probably the most important and life saving information you need. In most developed countries around the world you, as a patient, have a legal right to request your records. Medicalchain is providing you with a platform to do that. But more importantly, Medicalchain wants its users to be able to use it immediately by communicating and sharing (on a time limited basis) with other doctors. The bigger vision is to allow pharmaceutical, insurance and other healthcare organisations and stakeholders to be able to interact with health records on patients' terms. Medicalchain believes that health records should be a part of everyone’s life and not just referred to when someone is ill.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MTN 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 MTN 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 MTN 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 MTN 兌換 USD
$--
|1 MTN 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 MTN 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 MTN 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 MTN 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 MTN 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 MTN 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 MTN 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 MTN 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MTN 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 MTN 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 MTN 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 MTN 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 MTN 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 MTN 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 MTN 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 MTN 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 MTN 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 MTN 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 MTN 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 MTN 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 MTN 兌換 MAD
.د.م--