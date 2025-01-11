Meblox Protocol 價格 (MEB)
今天 Meblox Protocol (MEB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MEB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Meblox Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.41 USD
- Meblox Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -0.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MEB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MEB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Meblox Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Meblox Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Meblox Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Meblox Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.03%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Meblox Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.01%
-0.42%
-0.07%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Meblox is committed to creating a traffic gateway linking the metaverse, providing value enabling based on the trust mechanism at the bottom of blockchain, and fully promoting the development and application of the metaverse ecology, thus ushering the metaverse ecology into a new era. Meblox is a digital aggregator version of Roblox, the world's largest online multiplayer creation game, which will be connected to VR and motion sensing devices to become a more immersive 3D virtual reality platform. Meblox connects the creators of the entire network to build a virtual entertainment and social product UGC platform through the bottom-layer consensus protocol based on decentralized blockchain technology. It carries the assets and identities of users with the bottom-layer mechanism of blockchain, forms a complete commercial closed loop with the token economy system, and creates the world's top player community. Meblox has a complete metaverse economic system and ecological structure, which consists of four elements. The first is digital creation, which is the beginning of the metaverse economy. Without creation, there would be no goods for trade. The second is digital assets, which imply property rights and are the premise of transactions. Meblox will pay full attention to the value and security of users' digital assets. The third is the digital marketplace, which provides a place for transactions in the digital world and establishes the rules that everyone must follow. It is the core of the digital economy and one of the core infrastructures that enable the metaverse to thrive. Meblox will build a perfect matching engine and transaction mechanism in the digital market to facilitate circulation and conversion.
