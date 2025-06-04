Meana Raptor 價格 (MRT)
今天 Meana Raptor (MRT) 的實時價格爲 0.01763355 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 17.63M USD。MRT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Meana Raptor 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Meana Raptor 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MRT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MRT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Meana Raptor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Meana Raptor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Meana Raptor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Meana Raptor 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Meana Raptor 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-2.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of: Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission. $MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators. Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
