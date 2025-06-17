MeAI 圖標

MeAI (MEAI) 實時價格圖表

今天 MeAI (MEAI) 的價格

今天 MeAI (MEAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00024866 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 57.62K USD。MEAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MeAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- MeAI 當天價格變化爲 -3.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 231.71M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 MEAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MEAI 價格信息的首選平台。

MeAI (MEAI) 價格表現 USD

今天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001478260
在過去60天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001454359
在過去90天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009379141049062422

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-3.35%
30天$ -0.0001478260-59.44%
60天$ -0.0001454359-58.48%
90天$ -0.0009379141049062422-79.04%

MeAI (MEAI) 價格分析

MeAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.0002478
$ 0.0002478$ 0.0002478

$ 0.00025842
$ 0.00025842$ 0.00025842

$ 0.01372413
$ 0.01372413$ 0.01372413

+0.00%

-3.35%

-33.85%

MeAI (MEAI) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 57.62K
$ 57.62K$ 57.62K

--
----

231.71M
231.71M 231.71M

什麼是MeAI (MEAI)

MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth. At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before. Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life. MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

MeAI (MEAI) 資源

MeAI（MEAI）代幣經濟

了解 MeAI（MEAI）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 MEAI 代幣的完整經濟學

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

