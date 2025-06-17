MeAI 價格 (MEAI)
今天 MeAI (MEAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00024866 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 57.62K USD。MEAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MeAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- MeAI 當天價格變化爲 -3.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 231.71M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MEAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MEAI 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001478260。
在過去60天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001454359。
在過去90天內，MeAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009379141049062422。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.35%
|30天
|$ -0.0001478260
|-59.44%
|60天
|$ -0.0001454359
|-58.48%
|90天
|$ -0.0009379141049062422
|-79.04%
MeAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
-3.35%
-33.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth. At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before. Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life. MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.
