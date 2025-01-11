MCVERSE 價格 (MCV)
今天 MCVERSE (MCV) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MCV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MCVERSE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.22 USD
- MCVERSE 當天價格變化爲 -1.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MCV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MCV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MCVERSE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MCVERSE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MCVERSE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MCVERSE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|-49.50%
|60天
|$ 0
|-56.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MCVERSE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.00%
-1.60%
-17.83%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MCV is the token that powers the entire ecosystem behind MCVerse. MCVerse is a multi-layered interactive gaming platform built on the Avalanche Network with an emphasis on socially connecting players from all over the world, other blockchain networks, and finally, other projects. In the web3 gaming space, developers use the same WEB2 approach used for the last few decades when building games. And while some of these developers are creating successful projects, they still need to take advantage of the opportunities WEB3 and smart contracts provide in this new age gaming revolution. And that is what the founders of the MCVerse have set out to deliver, the opportunity to leverage these new technologies that empower everyone, from casual players to hardcore gamers. By giving them 100% ownership of their gaming experience without limitations; and developers through integration into an established and active ecosystem, MCVerse. For players, this means having a home base within MCVerse, where their journey starts, utilizing resources within the metaverse to build out their version of their world. Using MCV, which is passively earned by owning one of our gaming NFTs, players can build, play, create and participate within MCVerse economy. The MCVerse economy revolves around players and their involvement within the metaverse, but it is not dependent on full participation. The gaming mechanics are far-reaching and well-rounded so that the project can scale based on current trends without committing to one gaming mechanism. Players can simply upgrade their NFT gaming piece to earn more MCV and then use those earnings to farm tokens for other projects. They can also choose a more complex gaming path, one that requires time, energy, and resources to complete missions that will reward them with items needed to build their new life in MCVerse.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
