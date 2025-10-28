McFlamingo Token 價格 (MCFL)
--
+1.20%
+3.10%
+3.10%
McFlamingo Token（MCFL）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，MCFL 的交易價格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。MCFL 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，MCFL 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 --，過去 24 小時內變動為 +1.20%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +3.10%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
McFlamingo Token 的目前市值為 $ 33.70K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。MCFL 的流通量為 784.75M，總供應量是 999786829.876798，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 42.94K。
今天內，McFlamingo Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，McFlamingo Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去60天內，McFlamingo Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，McFlamingo Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.20%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|-30.30%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
McFlamingo Token（MCFL）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 McFlamingo Token（MCFL）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 McFlamingo Token 的長期和短期價格預測。
現在就查看 McFlamingo Token 價格預測！
了解 McFlamingo Token（MCFL）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 MCFL 代幣的完整經濟學！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|類型
|資訊
|10-27 16:29:31
|行業動態
ZEC 流通市場總值接近 60 億美元，達到新的歷史高點
|10-26 23:17:37
|行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣
今日加密貨幣上漲榜單