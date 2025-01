什麼是MCFinance (MCF)

MCFinance DEX (MCF DEX) will be a permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Ethereum, powered by Polygon’s scalability infrastructure. Just like current leading DEXs, such as Uniswap and SushiSwap, anyone can trade any ERC20 tokens on MCF DEX. If an asset isn’t currently tradeable on the platform, users can list any ERC20 token by providing liquidity to enable instant asset swaps. They will then earn fees every time other users trade via that trading pair. Liquidity providers will be incentivized by both yield farming and liquidity mining opportunities. Users who provide liquidity for trading pairs on MCF DEX will not only be entitled to 0.25% of the platform’s 0.3% transaction fees, but will also earn MCF DEX’s native MCF governance token for their participation on specific trading pairs.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

MCFinance (MCF) 資源 官網