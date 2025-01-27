Mbridge28 價格 (MB28)
今天 Mbridge28 (MB28) 的實時價格爲 0.117058 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MB28 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mbridge28 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 434.88 USD
- Mbridge28 當天價格變化爲 -26.82%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MB28兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MB28 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mbridge28 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0429099051525978。
在過去30天內，Mbridge28 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Mbridge28 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Mbridge28 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0429099051525978
|-26.82%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mbridge28 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.25%
-26.82%
-82.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MBridge28 Token serves as the foundation of the MBridge Ecosystem, designed to drive its growth, governance, and functionality. As the native token of the ecosystem, MBridge28 is instrumental in facilitating seamless operations, fostering user engagement, and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Initially launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MBridge28 provides users with the benefits of a widely adopted, scalable blockchain platform. As the ecosystem evolves, MBridge28 will transition to become the native token of the proprietary MBridge Chain, unlocking enhanced performance and interoperability. MBridge28 Token is more than just a digital asset; it is a catalyst for the MBridge Ecosystem's success. By serving as the medium of exchange, governance tool, and staking asset, it ensures that all participants have a direct stake in the ecosystem's growth and stability. Its interoperability allows for seamless integration with decentralized applications (dApps), enabling developers and users to build and engage across multiple blockchain platforms. As the ecosystem transitions to the MBridge Chain, the token's utility will expand further, becoming the native currency for transaction fees, staking rewards, and other core functions. This evolution underscores the long-term sustainability and growth potential of the MBridge28 Token.
