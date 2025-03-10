MBC 價格 (MBC)
今天 MBC (MBC) 的實時價格爲 0.02380494 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.14M USD。MBC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MBC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 77.48K USD
- MBC 當天價格變化爲 +3.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 300.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MBC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MBC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MBC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00072157。
在過去30天內，MBC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，MBC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，MBC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00072157
|+3.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MBC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.86%
+3.13%
+72.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
**Miners.Club Project Description** Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment. At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources. A key component of Miners.Club is *MinerBase*, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency. Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, **$MBC**. Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
