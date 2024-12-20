MaxxChain 價格 (PWR)
今天 MaxxChain (PWR) 的實時價格爲 0.00101252 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 252.62K USD。PWR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MaxxChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 211.62 USD
- MaxxChain 當天價格變化爲 +0.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 249.49M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PWR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PWR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MaxxChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MaxxChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004961857。
在過去60天內，MaxxChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0058156474。
在過去90天內，MaxxChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001154035679680579。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.89%
|30天
|$ +0.0004961857
|+49.01%
|60天
|$ +0.0058156474
|+574.37%
|90天
|$ -0.001154035679680579
|-53.26%
MaxxChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.89%
-1.18%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
|1 PWR 兌換 AUD
A$0.0016099068
|1 PWR 兌換 GBP
￡0.0007998908
|1 PWR 兌換 EUR
€0.0009720192
|1 PWR 兌換 USD
$0.00101252
|1 PWR 兌換 MYR
RM0.00455634
|1 PWR 兌換 TRY
₺0.0355293268
|1 PWR 兌換 JPY
¥0.1596440284
|1 PWR 兌換 RUB
₽0.10530208
|1 PWR 兌換 INR
₹0.0861755772
|1 PWR 兌換 IDR
Rp16.5986858688
|1 PWR 兌換 PHP
₱0.0598298068
|1 PWR 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0515473932
|1 PWR 兌換 BRL
R$0.0062067476
|1 PWR 兌換 CAD
C$0.0014479036
|1 PWR 兌換 BDT
৳0.1210062652
|1 PWR 兌換 NGN
₦1.5722309308
|1 PWR 兌換 UAH
₴0.0425055896
|1 PWR 兌換 VES
Bs0.050626
|1 PWR 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2817944412
|1 PWR 兌換 KZT
₸0.531218618
|1 PWR 兌換 THB
฿0.0350534424
|1 PWR 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0330790284
|1 PWR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0009011428
|1 PWR 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0078672804
|1 PWR 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0101555756