什麼是Maximus DAO (MAXI)

Maximus is a contract that facilitates trustless pooling of a max length HEX stake. During a 14 day minting phase 1 MAXI is minted per 1 HEX pledged to the Maximus treasury. Then, all this HEX is staked for 5555 days. After the stake ends, MAXI is redeemable for the HEX and Hedron yielded by the stake. This has the benefit of providing massive gas fee savings to the end user while enabling liquid trading of staked HEX.

Maximus DAO (MAXI) 資源 官網