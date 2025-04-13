Materium 價格 (MTRM)
今天 Materium (MTRM) 的實時價格爲 0.0228989 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 431.23K USD。MTRM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Materium 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Materium 當天價格變化爲 +55.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 18.83M USD
今天內，Materium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00814619。
在過去30天內，Materium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0279635916。
在過去60天內，Materium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0060351470。
在過去90天內，Materium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004110969918832173。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00814619
|+55.22%
|30天
|$ +0.0279635916
|+122.12%
|60天
|$ +0.0060351470
|+26.36%
|90天
|$ +0.004110969918832173
|+21.88%
Materium 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.51%
+55.22%
+55.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice - there are no maps, no quest givers. Players can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Players take on the role of avatars in the world, and if desired, can purchase an exemplar avatar with powers and abilities beyond those of others in Mirandus. Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.
