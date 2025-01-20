Matar AI 價格 (MATAR)
今天 Matar AI (MATAR) 的實時價格爲 0.870699 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MATAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Matar AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 189.46K USD
- Matar AI 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MATAR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MATAR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Matar AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Matar AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7024577503。
在過去60天內，Matar AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1504191730。
在過去90天內，Matar AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.8552348267317366。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.7024577503
|+80.68%
|60天
|$ +0.1504191730
|+17.28%
|90天
|$ -0.8552348267317366
|-49.55%
Matar AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing MATAR: Pioneering Decentralized Solutions with Blockchain and AI LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MATAR (MATAR), an ambitious project poised to transform the digital landscape by integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This innovative platform is designed to enhance the decentralization and security of digital transactions while incorporating advanced AI to streamline and optimize the user experience. MATAR focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem where technology and practicality meet, paving the way for smarter, more efficient digital solutions. At the heart of MATAR's offering is its NFT marketplace, a decentralized venue for artists and collectors to securely trade digital assets. The platform simplifies the process of token creation and offers AI-driven services such as NFT curation, recommendation, and valuation. These features not only enhance the usability of the platform but also ensure that users can engage with digital assets in a more intuitive and meaningful way. Further enriching its ecosystem, MATAR places a strong emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and strategic partnerships. The platform incorporates robust security measures to protect transactions and employs a user-friendly interface to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. Collaborations with renowned artists and influencers, alongside continuous feedback from its community, ensure that MATAR remains at the cutting edge of blockchain and AI integration. This community-driven approach, coupled with a detailed roadmap that includes beta testing and a mainnet launch, positions MATAR to effectively address the challenges of current digital systems and set new standards in the tech space.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MATAR 兌換 AUD
A$1.40182539
|1 MATAR 兌換 GBP
￡0.71397318
|1 MATAR 兌換 EUR
€0.84457803
|1 MATAR 兌換 USD
$0.870699
|1 MATAR 兌換 MYR
RM3.9181455
|1 MATAR 兌換 TRY
₺30.95334945
|1 MATAR 兌換 JPY
¥136.04671875
|1 MATAR 兌換 RUB
₽89.21181954
|1 MATAR 兌換 INR
₹75.38511942
|1 MATAR 兌換 IDR
Rp14,273.75181456
|1 MATAR 兌換 PHP
₱50.97942645
|1 MATAR 兌換 EGP
￡E.43.72650378
|1 MATAR 兌換 BRL
R$5.3112639
|1 MATAR 兌換 CAD
C$1.25380656
|1 MATAR 兌換 BDT
৳105.7899285
|1 MATAR 兌換 NGN
₦1,356.22688337
|1 MATAR 兌換 UAH
₴36.66513489
|1 MATAR 兌換 VES
Bs47.017746
|1 MATAR 兌換 PKR
Rs242.73346722
|1 MATAR 兌換 KZT
₸462.14961522
|1 MATAR 兌換 THB
฿30.07394346
|1 MATAR 兌換 TWD
NT$28.63729011
|1 MATAR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.79233609
|1 MATAR 兌換 HKD
HK$6.77403822
|1 MATAR 兌換 MAD
.د.م8.74181796