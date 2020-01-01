Masha and the Bear（MASHA）資訊

MASHA is a Solana-based memecoin project that explores crypto culture through humor, storytelling, and community participation. It centers around two symbolic characters—Masha, a curious girl, and Bear, her skeptical companion—who reflect the contrasting personalities in crypto: the dreamers and the realists. The project was launched without a presale, VC investment, or team allocation, emphasizing fair distribution and decentralized ownership. Rather than offering traditional utility, MASHA embraces memes and cultural expression as its core value. The project invites users to co-create content, participate in social experiments, and shape a narrative that satirizes and celebrates the chaos of Web3.