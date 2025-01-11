什麼是Mascot of the Unholy Year (BUIO)

Luce means light. Buio means dark. $BUIO is a creature veiled in mystic shadows, a being born from forgotten rituals and forsaken realms. The dark omen, veiled in shadows. Fair launched on Pump.fun No presale seed round. No Bullshit. COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation. BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology. With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, BUIO Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together! Join our community of meme enthusiasts and crypto aficionados .

