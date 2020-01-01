Marutaro（MARU）資訊

Marutaro is one of the most beloved and famous Shiba Inu dogs on the internet, known for his cheerful demeanor, photogenic appearance, and massive social media presence. He hails from Japan and gained fame primarily through Twitter and Instagram, where his owner regularly shares adorable photos and videos of him in various settings and costumes. With millions of followers, Marutaro has become a symbol of the Shiba Inu breed’s charm and the internet’s fascination with wholesome, meme-worthy animal content.