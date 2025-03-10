Maro 價格 (MARO)
今天 Maro (MARO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 711.08K USD。MARO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Maro 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 845.99 USD
- Maro 當天價格變化爲 +11.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 991.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MARO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MARO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Maro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Maro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Maro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Maro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+11.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|+214.46%
|60天
|$ 0
|+138.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Maro 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.13%
+11.94%
+109.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? - Maro blockchain is a decentralized, high-performance, and secure blockchain platform that was designed to support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). The platform is built on a multi-chain architecture that allows developers to create customized side chains that can run independently of the main chain. As an open blockchain infrastructure, users and developers can directly connect to and build upon the global economy with Maro. What makes your project unique? - MARO distinguishes itself from other mainnet projects with its superior processing speed and user-friendly features, which enable users to conveniently participate in selecting representatives. Our platform offers a range of user-friendly mobile applications and software development kits History of your project. - The history of the Maro Blockchain project, formerly known as TTC, dates back to 2018. Key milestones in the project's development include the completion of many services and solutions, such as MARO mainnet, Acorn Protocol(AI, DAO, SocialFi), Tigris Protocol(Defi), ByteBridge(Data SaaS). What’s next for your project? - The next steps for the Maro Blockchain project involve several significant developments. We plan to update our EVM-compatible supporting tools and further enhance the Acorn Protocol base on MARO by integrating Generative AI technology. This integration will empower individuals to create and generate value through the use of cutting-edge technology. We will update the MVM for Maro Blockchain and expand offerings with the launch of an Open Labor Marketplace. What can your token be used for? - Voters(Holders): MARO holders who contribute to the governance of consensus will be rewarded with MARO. - Developers: To develop a DApp, developers need to use gas to perform the necessary tasks within the DApp, and users who execute these tasks within the DApp also need to pay for the gas required to perform these tasks.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
