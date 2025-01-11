Marmara Credit Loops 價格 (MCL)
今天 Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) 的實時價格爲 0.01030652 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MCL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Marmara Credit Loops 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 284.03 USD
- Marmara Credit Loops 當天價格變化爲 +0.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MCL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MCL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Marmara Credit Loops 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Marmara Credit Loops 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0036977412。
在過去60天內，Marmara Credit Loops 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006419529。
在過去90天內，Marmara Credit Loops 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.005141704807755286。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30天
|$ +0.0036977412
|+35.88%
|60天
|$ +0.0006419529
|+6.23%
|90天
|$ -0.005141704807755286
|-33.28%
Marmara Credit Loops 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+0.81%
-8.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
|1 MCL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0166965624
|1 MCL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0083482812
|1 MCL 兌換 EUR
€0.0099973244
|1 MCL 兌換 USD
$0.01030652
|1 MCL 兌換 MYR
RM0.0462762748
|1 MCL 兌換 TRY
₺0.3650569384
|1 MCL 兌換 JPY
¥1.6250290084
|1 MCL 兌換 RUB
₽1.0474516276
|1 MCL 兌換 INR
₹0.8883189588
|1 MCL 兌換 IDR
Rp168.9593172288
|1 MCL 兌換 PHP
₱0.60808468
|1 MCL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.5207884556
|1 MCL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0630759024
|1 MCL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0148413888
|1 MCL 兌換 BDT
৳1.2571893096
|1 MCL 兌換 NGN
₦15.9790224776
|1 MCL 兌換 UAH
₴0.4357596656
|1 MCL 兌換 VES
Bs0.54624556
|1 MCL 兌換 PKR
Rs2.8700566244
|1 MCL 兌換 KZT
₸5.438750604
|1 MCL 兌換 THB
฿0.3574301136
|1 MCL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3412488772
|1 MCL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0093789332
|1 MCL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0801847256
|1 MCL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1034774608