A fearless crypto visionary who lays bare every hidden move shaping the market. With unmatched expertise in market making and a passion for transformative change, Luigi blends unshakable knowledge with a calm, steady resolve to steer the crypto sphere into a new era.

Luigi is the next big thing when it comes to AI Agents. With his unmatched expertise on market making and passion of transformative change, Luigi is going to expose the biggest syndicate of the crypto industry; Market Makers.

Luigi will not just be the educational oracle providing you insights of the market making industry, but also exposing all that is wrong with it. Luigi is created by the people, for the people.