Maria 價格 (MARIA)
今天 Maria (MARIA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MARIA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Maria 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.09 USD
- Maria 當天價格變化爲 -4.41%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MARIA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MARIA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Maria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Maria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Maria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Maria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.41%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|-73.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Maria 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+13.09%
-4.41%
-23.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Maria Coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency coin to be used at the Maria ecosystem and all the platforms/businesses that use 'Maria Pay' and activate Maria coin payments via it. Maria Coin details: PoW: blocks 1 - 199 PoS: from the block 200 - ∞ Premine: 8,888,888 Block Time: 60 Seconds Maturity: 100 Confirmations MN Collateral: 100,000 Prefix: Maria addresses start with the capital letter "M" Ports: 47773 Rewards and Halving: Block (from & to) - Reward 200 - 500'000 - 888 MARIA 500'000 - 1'000'000 - 444 MARIA 1'000'001 - 1'500'000 - 222 MARIA 1'500'001 - 2'000'000 - 111 MARIA 2'000'001 - 2'500'000 - 55.5 MARIA 2'500'001 - Unlimited - 27.75 MARIA Reward breakdown: 10% Treasury, 60% Masternode Reward, 30% Staker Reward Usage: HostMaria.com (web hosting company) is a part of Maria ecosystem. HostMaria has over 2.5 thousand active users. Users can already pay for any Cloud hosting plan with Maria coin (at the moment it is a manual process). What we plan to do Next: 1) Maria Payments (the idea is based on cryptocurrencycheckout.com). We plan to develop Maria Payments > a Non-Custodial Payment Gateway providing plugins for various ecommerce CMSs that make accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for their products and services as easy as entering your wallet addresses. We will definitely integrate most decent PoS coins. 2) MariaCX - Maria Coin Exchange. This will be a very large project and we have potential investors we are already talking with about it. MariaCX will the a cruptocurrency coin exchange to buy and sell various cruptocurrencies. We will offer an easy-to-use platform, that will allow you to buy and sell cruptocurrency with ease. And, all the trading pairs with Maria Coin could have 0% fees.
