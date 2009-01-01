Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）資訊

Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.

幣種官網：
https://www.mantle.xyz/meth
幣種白皮書：
https://docs.mantle.xyz/meth

Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 768.96M
$ 768.96M$ 768.96M
總供應量：
$ 197.50K
$ 197.50K$ 197.50K
流通量：
$ 197.50K
$ 197.50K$ 197.50K
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 768.96M
$ 768.96M$ 768.96M
最高價：
$ 4,298.87
$ 4,298.87$ 4,298.87
最低價：
$ 1,480.7
$ 1,480.7$ 1,480.7
目前價格：
$ 3,908.11
$ 3,908.11$ 3,908.11

Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 CMETH 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

CMETH 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 CMETH 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 CMETH 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。