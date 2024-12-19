Mantle Restaked ETH 價格 (CMETH)
今天 Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH) 的實時價格爲 3,866.24 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 672.85M USD。CMETH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Mantle Restaked ETH 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.07M USD
- Mantle Restaked ETH 當天價格變化爲 -4.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 173.96K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CMETH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CMETH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Mantle Restaked ETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -179.603964315494。
在過去30天內，Mantle Restaked ETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +690.1497438080。
在過去60天內，Mantle Restaked ETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Mantle Restaked ETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -179.603964315494
|-4.43%
|30天
|$ +690.1497438080
|+17.85%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mantle Restaked ETH 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.73%
-4.43%
-6.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards. Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CMETH 兌換 AUD
A$6,185.984
|1 CMETH 兌換 GBP
￡3,054.3296
|1 CMETH 兌換 EUR
€3,711.5904
|1 CMETH 兌換 USD
$3,866.24
|1 CMETH 兌換 MYR
RM17,398.08
|1 CMETH 兌換 TRY
₺135,511.712
|1 CMETH 兌換 JPY
¥606,458.4064
|1 CMETH 兌換 RUB
₽399,885.2032
|1 CMETH 兌換 INR
₹328,901.0368
|1 CMETH 兌換 IDR
Rp63,380,973.4656
|1 CMETH 兌換 PHP
₱228,378.7968
|1 CMETH 兌換 EGP
￡E.196,868.9408
|1 CMETH 兌換 BRL
R$24,241.3248
|1 CMETH 兌換 CAD
C$5,528.7232
|1 CMETH 兌換 BDT
৳462,054.3424
|1 CMETH 兌換 NGN
₦6,012,776.448
|1 CMETH 兌換 UAH
₴162,304.7552
|1 CMETH 兌換 VES
Bs193,312
|1 CMETH 兌換 PKR
Rs1,076,013.2544
|1 CMETH 兌換 KZT
₸2,028,422.816
|1 CMETH 兌換 THB
฿133,539.9296
|1 CMETH 兌換 TWD
NT$126,232.736
|1 CMETH 兌換 CHF
Fr3,440.9536
|1 CMETH 兌換 HKD
HK$30,040.6848
|1 CMETH 兌換 MAD
.د.م38,778.3872