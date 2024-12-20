MANE 價格 (MANE)
今天 MANE (MANE) 的實時價格爲 0.03512371 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.21M USD。MANE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MANE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 121.49K USD
- MANE 當天價格變化爲 +1.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 34.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MANE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MANE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MANE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00045101。
在過去30天內，MANE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0796547788。
在過去60天內，MANE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0431673873。
在過去90天內，MANE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01948997767208543。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00045101
|+1.30%
|30天
|$ +0.0796547788
|+226.78%
|60天
|$ +0.0431673873
|+122.90%
|90天
|$ +0.01948997767208543
|+124.67%
MANE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.96%
+1.30%
+32.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$MANE was conceived to create the paramount cryptocurrency hub on Telegram, $MANE is designed for both budding projects and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its main objective is to foster connections and amplify knowledge about the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the novel projects emerging within this dynamic sector. Key highlight: Membership to our community doesn’t necessitate owning tokens, ensuring the group remains freely accessible to all. Why the $MANE Token? The essence of the $MANE token is to introduce a robust deflationary mechanism tailored to cleanse the cryptocurrency space. It champions genuine projects, enabling them to present their innovations to earnest investors exasperated by the overwhelming scams and fraudulent schemes clouding the crypto space. $MANE seeks to bridge sincere projects with astute investors, fostering a space where members can meticulously research before plunging into an investment. The intrinsic value of the token is deeply rooted in its tokenomics and aligns seamlessly with its core ethos—Marketing. As the project thrives and gains traction, its value augments. This is chiefly because of promotions and offerings like: • AMAS (Ask Me Anything sessions) • Pinned Posts • Incorporation of Project Contracts to Buybot • Giveaway Fees • Twitter Spaces Each initiative channels revenue into $MANE, facilitating the buyback of native tokens. Once bought back, these tokens are permanently obliterated from the supply, fortifying its deflationary nature.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MANE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0558466989
|1 MANE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0277477309
|1 MANE 兌換 EUR
€0.0337187616
|1 MANE 兌換 USD
$0.03512371
|1 MANE 兌換 MYR
RM0.158056695
|1 MANE 兌換 TRY
₺1.2324909839
|1 MANE 兌換 JPY
¥5.5379553557
|1 MANE 兌換 RUB
₽3.65286584
|1 MANE 兌換 INR
₹2.9893789581
|1 MANE 兌換 IDR
Rp575.7984324624
|1 MANE 兌換 PHP
₱2.0754600239
|1 MANE 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.7881480761
|1 MANE 兌換 BRL
R$0.2153083423
|1 MANE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0502269053
|1 MANE 兌換 BDT
৳4.1976345821
|1 MANE 兌換 NGN
₦54.5397456509
|1 MANE 兌換 UAH
₴1.4744933458
|1 MANE 兌換 VES
Bs1.7561855
|1 MANE 兌換 PKR
Rs9.7752797301
|1 MANE 兌換 KZT
₸18.4276544515
|1 MANE 兌換 THB
฿1.2159828402
|1 MANE 兌換 TWD
NT$1.1474916057
|1 MANE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0312601019
|1 MANE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2729112267
|1 MANE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.3522908113