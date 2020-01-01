Make ETH Great Again（MEGA）資訊

MEGA - Make Ethereum Great Again

MEGA stands for "Make Ethereum Great Again" and is the pioneering project from Kendu Lab within the Kendu Inu ecosystem. Our mission is clear: to restore Ethereum to its former glory by fostering innovation and community engagement.

We boast a strong and vibrant community, dedicated developers, and the unwavering support of Kendu Inu. Our project is actively backed by Kendu Inu, ensuring a robust foundation and continuous growth.

Join the journey to make Ethereum great again. Be part of a project that is built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision for a brighter future in the crypto space.