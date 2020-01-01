Make America Based Again（BASED）資訊

Make America Based Again ($BASED) is A Elon-nspired memecoin built on the Solana and Base blockchains. With a playful and humorous theme, it aims to celebrate American patriotism and the spirit of freedom, while capitalizing on meme culture. The token boasts a supply of 1 billion, with no tax on transactions, making it an easy-to-access and lighthearted project. Its primary goal is to inject fun into crypto, while engaging politically-minded meme enthusiasts​