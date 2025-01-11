什麼是Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU)

Every online broadcast will protect every artist, equally. Regardless of representation and PRO membership! Every Online Radio Station will be fully compliant at a world-wide level in a decentralized environment. A Distributed Ledger Performance Rights Organization as a dual-token economy for Mainstream and Independent Artists! We automatically treat new, independent and upcoming artists as if they are on the radio now. We level the playing field for all Online Mediums! Providing permanent resolution to the "Value Gap" which is the biggest threat to the future sustainability of the music industry.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) 資源 官網