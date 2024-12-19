MaidSafeCoin 價格 (EMAID)
今天 MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) 的實時價格爲 0.302144 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 12.27M USD。EMAID 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MaidSafeCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.63K USD
- MaidSafeCoin 當天價格變化爲 -0.85%
- 其循環供應量爲 40.64M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EMAID兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EMAID 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MaidSafeCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0025932706361809。
在過去30天內，MaidSafeCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0047161052。
在過去60天內，MaidSafeCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008729242。
在過去90天內，MaidSafeCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0725675993627316。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0025932706361809
|-0.85%
|30天
|$ -0.0047161052
|-1.56%
|60天
|$ +0.0008729242
|+0.29%
|90天
|$ -0.0725675993627316
|-19.36%
MaidSafeCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.22%
-0.85%
+1.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
