Magic Power 價格 (MGP)
今天 Magic Power (MGP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MGP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Magic Power 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 35.58 USD
- Magic Power 當天價格變化爲 -0.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MGP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MGP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Magic Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Magic Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Magic Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Magic Power 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|+12.57%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Magic Power 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.32%
-0.06%
+0.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hey Magicians, Welcome to Magic Cube documentation library. Magic Cube is a comprehensive ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The ecosystem is driven and kicked off by the Magi Power Community, a Meme culture based community to open the door to the Magic Cube ecology. The Magic Cube ecosystem mainly covers the two parts at the current stage: Magic Power Community and Magic Cube assets minting system. Magic Power Community issues MGP token to carry the value of the community and connect the assets minting system as MGP could be burnt to mint USDM, the algorithm stablecoin of the ecosystem. Magic Cube ecosystem is running with the dual-chain mechanism that the applications are built on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, including the tokens of MGP, USDM and MAGC, the ecological governance token for incentives. You can mint mcAssets, the synthetic assets at Gringotts Bank by collateralizing USDM, and the mcAssets will make profits for users at other system of Magic Cube ecosystem, including trading at RingSwap, Staking for mining at Dwarf Pool, liquidity provider (LP) at Box Staking, and cross chain transfer at Glen Bridge. MGP (Magic Power) is the governance token of the Magic Power Community with a total supply of 100 trillion MGPs. MGP is a decentralized Meme token managed by fully decentralized smart contracts, which will help the Magic Cube Ecosystem grow into a super powerful system of decentralized finance(DeFi).
