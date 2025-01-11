Lyzi 價格 (LYZI)
今天 Lyzi (LYZI) 的實時價格爲 0.00565608 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LYZI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lyzi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 55.66 USD
- Lyzi 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Lyzi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lyzi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008580657。
在過去60天內，Lyzi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001445858。
在過去90天內，Lyzi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001066656946718541。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008580657
|-15.17%
|60天
|$ +0.0001445858
|+2.56%
|90天
|$ -0.001066656946718541
|-15.86%
Lyzi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-14.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Lyzi App is a solution that allows Binance users to access their spot wallet assets to make payments in the Lyzi merchant network. Lyzi also serves the purpose of loyalty tokenization. Our project is unique because it is the only solution that acts as a bridge between crypto exchange users' funds and the merchant network. We do not rely on VISA or Mastercard like the Binance card; instead, we enable crypto users to pay directly with their assets, and merchants can receive fiat without any commission. In the near future, they will also have the ability to hold crypto! Lyzi was born from the fusion of Easy Wallet (a non-custodial crypto payment wallet) and Fidly (loyalty on blockchain). We operate fully within regulatory frameworks and work exclusively with regulated partners. In the future, Lyzi will aggregate other exchanges apart from Binance (we are already in contact with major regulated exchanges) to democratize crypto payments worldwide. As for loyalty, we plan to launch our first use case of tokenized loyalty in Q4 2023! Additionally, we are actively seeking non-custodial wallets for crypto payments and lightning payments. The $LYZI token is the backbone of our ecosystem, serving as an incentive token distributed as cashback on crypto payment transactions and sponsoring reward. -> For users: Soon, it will be stackable, and many use cases will emerge, such as payments, vesting against specific offers in our merchant network, rewards for sponsoring our app, $LYZI as a conversion token for loyalty market platforms, participation in loyalty launchpads, and rewards for app sponsorship. -> For merchants: Vesting to gain free access to specific features (Lyzi display, etc.), staking, etc. -> For brands: Use as collateral for brands interested in launching their tokenized loyalty, staking, vesting for free brand token airdrops, etc.
