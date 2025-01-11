什麼是Lyfe Gold (LGOLD)

LGOLD provides the convenience and speed of digital asset trading, where traders can buy and sell from exchanges while providing the means to redeem tokens for physical gold bullion. Each LGOLD token will have an underlying asset of physical gold in our partner Custodian. LGOLD can be exchanged to Fiat according to physical gold price or even exchanged to certified gold bar directly. LGOLD is is part of Lyfe program to create an asset-based stable token, backed-up by physical assets or commodities to complete market-based Lyfe Token ecosystem. LGOLD will introduce a new possibility and alternative of commodity trading using blockchain where real assets can be transferred in a decentralised distribution network. It will then improve the efficiency, transparency, and the cost of commodity trading.

Lyfe Gold (LGOLD) 資源 官網