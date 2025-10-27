Lux SideQuests 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 LSQ 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 LSQ 價格趨勢。Lux SideQuests 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 LSQ 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 LSQ 價格趨勢。

更多關於 LSQ

LSQ 價格資訊

LSQ 白皮書

LSQ 幣種官網

LSQ 代幣經濟

LSQ 價格預測

理財

Airdrop+

新聞

部落格

學院

Lux SideQuests 圖標

Lux SideQuests 價格 (LSQ)

未上架

1 LSQ 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.0004036
$0.0004036$0.0004036
+4.60%1D
mexc
此幣種數據來自第三方，MEXC 僅作為資料聚合平台。探索 MEXC 現貨查看已上線幣種！
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:24:34 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低價
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高價

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+4.44%

+4.63%

+1.57%

+1.57%

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，LSQ 的交易價格在 $ 0$ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。LSQ 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，LSQ 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +4.44%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +4.63%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +1.57%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）市場資訊

$ 403.50K
$ 403.50K$ 403.50K

--
----

$ 403.50K
$ 403.50K$ 403.50K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Lux SideQuests 的目前市值為 $ 403.50K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。LSQ 的流通量為 1.00B，總供應量是 1000000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 403.50K

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）價格歷史 USD

今天內，Lux SideQuests 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，Lux SideQuests 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去60天內，Lux SideQuests 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，Lux SideQuests 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+4.63%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

什麼是Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) 資源

白皮書
官網

Lux SideQuests 價格預測 (USD)

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 Lux SideQuests（LSQ）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 Lux SideQuests 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 Lux SideQuests 價格預測

LSQ 兌換為當地貨幣

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）代幣經濟

了解 Lux SideQuests（LSQ）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 LSQ 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 Lux SideQuests (LSQ) 的其他問題

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）今日價格是多少？
LSQ 實時價格為 0 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 LSQ 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 LSQ 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
Lux SideQuests 的市值是多少？
LSQ 的市值為 $ 403.50K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
LSQ 的流通供應量是多少？
LSQ 的流通供應量為 1.00B USD
LSQ 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
LSQ 的歷史最高價是 0 USD
LSQ 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
LSQ 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
LSQ 的交易量是多少？
LSQ 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
LSQ 今年會漲嗎？
LSQ 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 LSQ 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:24:34 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests（LSQ）重要行業更新

時間 (UTC+8)類型資訊
10-27 16:29:31行業動態
ZEC 流通市場總值接近 60 億美元，達到新的歷史高點
10-26 23:17:37行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
10-26 19:10:22行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
10-25 15:47:08行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
10-25 13:34:16行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

熱門

目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣

比特幣 圖標

比特幣

BTC

$115,063.84
$115,063.84$115,063.84

+1.20%

以太幣 圖標

以太幣

ETH

$4,168.50
$4,168.50$4,168.50

+2.28%

PayAI Network 圖標

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.05852
$0.05852$0.05852

+85.13%

Solana 圖標

Solana

SOL

$200.09
$200.09$200.09

+0.26%

ChainOpera AI 圖標

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$5.2413
$5.2413$5.2413

-16.01%

最高成交量

按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣

以太幣 圖標

以太幣

ETH

$4,168.50
$4,168.50$4,168.50

+2.28%

比特幣 圖標

比特幣

BTC

$115,063.84
$115,063.84$115,063.84

+1.20%

Solana 圖標

Solana

SOL

$200.09
$200.09$200.09

+0.26%

瑞波幣 圖標

瑞波幣

XRP

$2.6561
$2.6561$2.6561

+0.58%

狗狗幣 圖標

狗狗幣

DOGE

$0.20312
$0.20312$0.20312

+0.03%

最新

最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣

Ostrich 圖標

Ostrich

RICH

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ADLUNAM INC 圖標

ADLUNAM INC

LUNAM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Novastro 圖標

Novastro

XNL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Rome 圖標

Rome

ROME

$0.001347
$0.001347$0.001347

+124.50%

Common Protocol 圖標

Common Protocol

COMMON

$0.02378
$0.02378$0.02378

+137.80%

漲幅榜

今日加密貨幣上漲榜單

Semantic Layer 圖標

Semantic Layer

42

$0.1766
$0.1766$0.1766

+253.20%

SNAPX 圖標

SNAPX

XNAP

$0.05012
$0.05012$0.05012

+150.60%

Common Protocol 圖標

Common Protocol

COMMON

$0.02378
$0.02378$0.02378

+137.80%

Cryvantis 圖標

Cryvantis

CRYVANTIS

$0.0003280
$0.0003280$0.0003280

+64.57%

CELDATA 圖標

CELDATA

CELDATA

$0.0000000000000000238
$0.0000000000000000238$0.0000000000000000238

+58.66%