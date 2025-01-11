Lunyr 價格 (LUN)
今天 Lunyr (LUN) 的實時價格爲 0.01395267 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 37.72K USD。LUN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lunyr 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.02 USD
- Lunyr 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 2.70M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LUN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LUN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lunyr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lunyr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019089777。
在過去60天內，Lunyr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0034143439。
在過去90天內，Lunyr 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0019089777
|+13.68%
|60天
|$ +0.0034143439
|+24.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lunyr 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+6.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
|1 LUN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0226033254
|1 LUN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0113016627
|1 LUN 兌換 EUR
€0.0135340899
|1 LUN 兌換 USD
$0.01395267
|1 LUN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0626474883
