LunchDAO 價格 (LUNCH)
今天 LunchDAO (LUNCH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LUNCH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LunchDAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.48 USD
- LunchDAO 當天價格變化爲 +0.36%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LUNCH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LUNCH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LunchDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，LunchDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，LunchDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，LunchDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30天
|$ 0
|-42.32%
|60天
|$ 0
|-50.35%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LunchDAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
+0.36%
+9.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LunchDAO is an autonomous organization that bids for ""Buffett's Lunch"" and promotes Warren Buffett and the traditional financial forces behind him to enter the crypto industry. We will raise a certain amount of funds by issuing DAO governancetokens to compete with the global high capitalists for ""Buffett's lunch"", and hopefully will send DAO members to have lunch with Warren Buffett. This will be a game between DAO and the elite. Auctioning power lunch with Warren Buffett is not the ultimate goal of LunchDAO, but just the beginning. During the auction process, which everyone can participates in, the consensus of members will continue to strengthen, so that $Lunch tokens will continue to grow, and value-added. While LunchDAO will also give a wider range of value to the token. In the future, LunchDAO will use $Lunch tokens to vote and donate to increase the possibility for ordinary people to communicate with traditional financial forces through DAO, such as Warren Edward Buffett, George Soros, etc. And finally to fully empower $Lunch tokens and realize the ultimate vision of LunchDAO-Becoming the world's largest decentralized DAO community that communicates with traditional financial forces and cooperates for win-win results.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LUNCH 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 LUNCH 兌換 MXN
$--