什麼是LunchDAO (LUNCH)

LunchDAO is an autonomous organization that bids for ""Buffett's Lunch"" and promotes Warren Buffett and the traditional financial forces behind him to enter the crypto industry. We will raise a certain amount of funds by issuing DAO governancetokens to compete with the global high capitalists for ""Buffett's lunch"", and hopefully will send DAO members to have lunch with Warren Buffett. This will be a game between DAO and the elite. Auctioning power lunch with Warren Buffett is not the ultimate goal of LunchDAO, but just the beginning. During the auction process, which everyone can participates in, the consensus of members will continue to strengthen, so that $Lunch tokens will continue to grow, and value-added. While LunchDAO will also give a wider range of value to the token. In the future, LunchDAO will use $Lunch tokens to vote and donate to increase the possibility for ordinary people to communicate with traditional financial forces through DAO, such as Warren Edward Buffett, George Soros, etc. And finally to fully empower $Lunch tokens and realize the ultimate vision of LunchDAO-Becoming the world's largest decentralized DAO community that communicates with traditional financial forces and cooperates for win-win results.

