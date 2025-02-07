LunaDoge 價格 (LOGE)
今天 LunaDoge (LOGE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LOGE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LunaDoge 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- LunaDoge 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOGE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOGE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LunaDoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，LunaDoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，LunaDoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，LunaDoge 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LunaDoge 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LunaDoge is a DeFi meme token inspired by Dogecoin and reflect.finance. Two functions occur during each trade: static rewards and automatic liquidity pool (""LP"") acquisition via transaction taxes. A 5% tax is applied to every trade for static rewards and a 5% tax is applied to every trade for automatic LP acquisition. Static rewards are used to solve problems related to impermanent loss. The reward amount is conditional upon the volume of the token being traded. This mechanism aims to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure put on the token. Furthermore, the mechanism encourages holders to hold onto their tokens to obtain rewards from every LOGE transaction. The static rewards are proportionally shared over all LOGE holders and dependent on the total tokens held. Automatic LP acquisition is a function of the contract that is beneficial for holders as the LunaDoge contract applies a 5% tax to every transaction of which half is sold to BNB (the asset paired with LOGE in the liquidity pool) and then the equal share of BNB and LOGE is added to the LP, creating an ever-increasing floor for the liquidity pool. As the liquidity pool increases, the price stability increases as well. The purpose of the automatic LP acquisition is to prevent big price swings when top holders sell or new investors want to enter the tokens without having to worry too much about slippage. The automatic LP acquisition creates a long-term benefit for the token and solves the prior issues related to static rewards, where rewarding holders was only beneficial in the short-term.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LOGE 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LOGE 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LOGE 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LOGE 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LOGE 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LOGE 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LOGE 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LOGE 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LOGE 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LOGE 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOGE 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LOGE 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LOGE 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LOGE 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LOGE 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LOGE 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LOGE 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LOGE 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LOGE 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LOGE 兌換 MAD
.د.م--