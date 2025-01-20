LuckyBird 價格 (BIRD)
今天 LuckyBird (BIRD) 的實時價格爲 0.132859 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BIRD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LuckyBird 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.26K USD
- LuckyBird 當天價格變化爲 -5.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BIRD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BIRD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LuckyBird 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0081673038863935。
在過去30天內，LuckyBird 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0233191725。
在過去60天內，LuckyBird 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0150312155。
在過去90天內，LuckyBird 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.15989318729673447。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0081673038863935
|-5.79%
|30天
|$ -0.0233191725
|-17.55%
|60天
|$ +0.0150312155
|+11.31%
|90天
|$ -0.15989318729673447
|-54.61%
LuckyBird 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.90%
-5.79%
-10.48%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LuckyBird is an exciting and unique addition to the world of NFTs, offering collectors a rare and valuable piece of artwork with additional utility in the metaverse ecosystem. Their original design, rarity, limited edition releases, and accessible pricing make them highly desirable to collectors and enthusiasts. LuckyBird is a metaverse project created by the Singapore-based WEMI Foundation. Lucky Bird focuses on infrastructure, economic models, and cross-game layouts. In the future, Lucky Bird NFTs may connect various different metaverse products, creating a “public chain” for the NFT world. We predict that by 2025, through BIRD, Lucky Bird will become a truly decentralized organization, with less centralized ownership of the Lucky Bird team over time. Development route The first stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Framework Building • LuckyBird Incubation Play Design • LuckyBird Dapp design • LuckyBird has entered the open beta phase • LuckyBird Social Media Build, Build Brand • LuckyBird Economy Token BIRD Incubation Output The second stage • LuckyBird NFT product design • LuckyBird NFT contact with official Binance NFT market • LuckyBird NFT for public sell • LuckyBird NFT list on the official Binance NFT market • The development of LuckyBird's metaverse has entered the second phase • LuckyBird NFT Test SDK Interface in Metaverse Ecology The third stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Guild System Development • Metaverse development • LuckyBird Metaverse System Enters Internal Testing Phase • LuckyBird Metaverse System VR Game Version • Metaverse Development API • Metaverse Project Docking LuckyBird's core team are experts from various fields such as computer, information security, communication, mathematics, finance, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, web development and high-frequency algorithmic trading. Based on the ecological application value of LuckyBird, we issued tokens: BIRD is an in the game token: Players buy NFT characters or upgrade items through BIRD as well as governance tokens with DAO voting rights.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BIRD 兌換 AUD
A$0.21390299
|1 BIRD 兌換 GBP
￡0.10894438
|1 BIRD 兌換 EUR
€0.12887323
|1 BIRD 兌換 USD
$0.132859
|1 BIRD 兌換 MYR
RM0.5978655
|1 BIRD 兌換 TRY
₺4.72313745
|1 BIRD 兌換 JPY
¥20.75921875
|1 BIRD 兌換 RUB
₽13.61273314
|1 BIRD 兌換 INR
₹11.50293222
|1 BIRD 兌換 IDR
Rp2,178.01604496
|1 BIRD 兌換 PHP
₱7.77889445
|1 BIRD 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.67217898
|1 BIRD 兌換 BRL
R$0.8104399
|1 BIRD 兌換 CAD
C$0.19131696
|1 BIRD 兌換 BDT
৳16.1423685
|1 BIRD 兌換 NGN
₦206.94516417
|1 BIRD 兌換 UAH
₴5.59469249
|1 BIRD 兌換 VES
Bs7.174386
|1 BIRD 兌換 PKR
Rs37.03843202
|1 BIRD 兌換 KZT
₸70.51890002
|1 BIRD 兌換 THB
฿4.58894986
|1 BIRD 兌換 TWD
NT$4.36973251
|1 BIRD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.12090169
|1 BIRD 兌換 HKD
HK$1.03364302
|1 BIRD 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.33390436