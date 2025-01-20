Lox Network 價格 (LOX)
今天 Lox Network (LOX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LOX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lox Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 182.39 USD
- Lox Network 當天價格變化爲 +0.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lox Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lox Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Lox Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Lox Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|+94.86%
|60天
|$ 0
|+116.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lox Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.22%
+0.31%
+38.14%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Lox Network is the world's first blockchain mobile security network and brings a revolutionary proof-of-ownership use case to NFTs. The network, powered by the decentralized XRP Ledger for its speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Lox Network uses a three-token ecosystem consisting of LOX, SmartLOX, and SmartNFT, all relying on each other to prove you own a specific mobile phone in case it's lost, stolen, or you need to show a buyer proof of ownership before selling it. SmartNFT is an NFT representation of the user and records this data to the XRP ledger. SmartLOX is an NFT representation of a mobile device that includes the make, model, and the IMEI, also recording this data to the XRP ledger. LOX is the front-end system powering the Lox Network mobile app. Lox Network bridges these two unique NFTs by pairing them together to demonstrate the owner of the two unique NFTs is the rightful owner of the device using irrefutable, publicly verified evidence pulled from the decentralized XRP ledger. Lox Network can be used by anyone from a school student needing the phone to stay in touch with teachers and fellow students to large corporate logistics departments needing to audit and validate their mobile phone inventories. The Lox Network API can also integrate with cell service providers, insurance companies, and manufacturers alike.
