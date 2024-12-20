LoungeM 價格 (LZM)
今天 LoungeM (LZM) 的實時價格爲 0.0065666 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 615.11K USD。LZM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LoungeM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.45K USD
- LoungeM 當天價格變化爲 -5.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 93.58M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LZM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LZM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LoungeM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000379683268016779。
在過去30天內，LoungeM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000964259。
在過去60天內，LoungeM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011956018。
在過去90天內，LoungeM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00547354127070319。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000379683268016779
|-5.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0000964259
|+1.47%
|60天
|$ -0.0011956018
|-18.20%
|90天
|$ -0.00547354127070319
|-45.46%
LoungeM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
-5.46%
-3.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Milk Alliance Project has two tokens: the platform main currency Milk Coin (MLK) and the membership token LoungeM (LZM). MiL.k is a blockchain-based platform that integrates points from various services. MLK is used as a base currency for point exchange in the blockchain-based point integration platform Milk App. Users can integrate their unused points with MiL.k app and exchange to MLK for convert to mobile voucher or exchange to the other partner's points. Through the Milk platform, users can enjoy high utilization value of their points with discount benefits, and partners will get customer satisfaction and new user acquisition effects. As a result, Milk has expanded its partnership with the top-tier local platforms within two and a half years after its launch and has acquired over 1.3 million users. LoungeM(LZM) is the "Membership token" that is the center of MiL.k's premium membership program. LZM is used to assign of membership grade assessments, and benefits based on grade of membership in MiL.k app. The membership token allows MiL.k users to have access to exclusive benefits and services, and the more tokens they hold, will assign higher grade of membership and the more benefits will receive.
